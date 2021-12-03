Skeletal remains found in Pulaski County, believed to be man missing since October.

A search for a missing person in the Mount Zion area in Pulaski County by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the discovery of skeletal remains, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detective’s with the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division along with volunteers from the Somerset/Pulaski County Rescue Squad and Pulaski County Emergency Management searched the area on Thursday and found the remains at approximately 11:45 a.m. The remains are believed to have belonged to Roy Chumbley, who was reported missing on Oct. 4.

The Coroner’s Office collected the remains and took them to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office, sheriff’s said.

Chumbley was last seen at his residence on Lana Lane in Science Hill two days prior to being reported missing, according to the sheriff’s office.