Skeletal remains found in Redmond identified as man missing since 1996

Human skeletal remains unearthed near a Redmond construction site in 2007 have been identified as a man who was last seen in 1996.

The remains were found by a construction crew at a building site near the 15500 block of 68th Court on June 25, 2007. They have been identified as Douglas Virgil Priester III, according to a blotter post from Redmond police.

Redmond detectives working on the case in 2007 noted the body had been there for quite some time.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the remains belonged to a white man who was less than 50 years old.

After combing through missing and unidentified persons reports and dental records with no match, the case went cold until advancements in technology helped detectives with identifying the man through genealogical records.

In late 2021, Redmond Det. C. Mitchell began working with a genetic genealogist to identify the remains. Using DNA technology, the genealogist identified the man last month.

“We believe every person deserves to return to their family,” Mitchell said. “We hope this will bring some closure to a tragic chapter in his family’s life.”

Priester was last seen in 1996 when he was 30 years old. Police said he had no reported permanent address when he disappeared.

The circumstances and manner of Priester’s death have not been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.

