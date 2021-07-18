Skeletal remains found in search for missing woman during homeless camp cleanup on LA’s Venice Beach

A man rides a scooter past tents as authorities prepare to begin clearing homeless encampments at the Venice Beach Boardwalk on July 2, 2021 in Los Angeles (AFP via Getty Images)

Skeletal human remains have been found in the search for a missing woman during the cleanup of a homeless camp at Los Angeles’ Venice Beach.

Authorities say that during the cleanup, police officers responded to a report that a woman was being held against her will in a tunnel near the beach.

Officials say that the woman was not there but found a checkbook and driver’s license belonging to 32-year-old Kolby Story, who has been missing since December.

Authorities then conducted a search of nearby Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve and Ballona Creek area and found skeletal remains.

Those remains have been processed and sent to the Los Angeles County Coroner for formal identification. LAPD have not confirmed who the remains belong to.

The woman’s family and friends were involved in the search along with police officers on horseback, and K-9 units from the California Office of Emergency Services.

Investigators have located skeletal remains in the Ballona Wetlands. The coroner's office will remove the remains & conduct their investigation. We are unable to confirm anything further related to the remains. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) July 16, 2021

Meanwhile, authorities cleared out homeless encampments with city sanitation workers removing abandoned belongings.

Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin, who represents the area and could face a recall campaign, reported that 188 people had been moved from the Venice Boardwalk into shelters.

Mr Bonin launched the “Encampment to Home” programme in June, which is designed to clear the historic boardwalk of temporary shelters.

The LA City Council is spending $5million on the project, which provides temporary housing in motels before participants move into permanent housing.

Last month LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva sent deputies to clear some homeless people from the area, despite not having any jurisdiction in Venice Beach.

Story continues

Earlier this month LA City Council approved an ordinance that would ban homeless camps from sidewalks and many other parts of the city.

California is now home to more than a quarter of the country’s homeless population, according to federal data.

Read More

Police shut down bridge in Michigan over ‘active bomb threat’

MSNBC host Kasie Hunt who quit live on-air ‘has been poached by CNN’

US Surgeon General says he anticipates return of mask mandates in Covid hotspots as LA rule reinstated