Skeletal remains found in South Mountain Park in January are ID'd as Jerole Tsinnijinnie

Phoenix police released a composite sketch of a man whose skeletal remains were found at South Mountain Park in January 2023. They announced on Aug. 4, 2023, that the victim was identified as Jerole Tsinnijinnie, 31.

A homicide victim's skeletal remains found in South Mountain Park in January have been identified.

On Friday, Phoenix police announced they identified the victim in July as Jerole Tsinnijinnie, 31.

Police released a composite sketch of the victim in February as they sought help from the public to identify him. Authorities were seeking information on what led to the man being killed. A skull bearing signs of trauma was found Jan. 14 by a hiker near South Central Avenue and West Las Ramadas Drive, police had previously disclosed. On Jan. 28, additional remains belonging to the victim were found as authorities closed down portions of the park, according to police.

Police did not disclose how Tsinnijinnie was identified as the victim.

The case remains an ongoing investigation, police said on Friday.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System's website lists Jerole Tsinnijinnie of the Navajo Nation in Arizona and whose last known contact was made Jan. 1, 2020.

