Skeletal remains found in sprawling Ventura County park

A hiker discovered skeletal remains in a Thousand Oaks park earlier this week, officials said Wednesday.

The local resident was hiking in an open space between the 302-acre Arroyo Conejo Preserve and the 1900 block of Roadrunner Avenue when he discovered the remains in a ravine, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded and located the remains and personnel from the major crimes bureau and the Medical Examiner’s Office began an investigation.

Officials eventually confirmed that the remains were that of a decomposed human, but, “due to the level of decomposition, the decedent could not be identified,” VCSO said.

Detectives are working to identify the person. His or her cause of death remans unknown.

