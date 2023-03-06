Skeletal remains found in submerged SUV discovered by fisherman, Arkansas cops say

The discovery of a sunken SUV, with skeletal remains inside, has been linked to a missing person’s case from 2008, Arkansas cops say.

A fisherman using a fishing graph found the 2003 Ford Escape at the bottom of Lake Hamilton on Feb. 22, according to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office.

When investigators pulled the vehicle out of the water on Saturday, March 4, they discovered the vehicle’s identification number was associated with a missing person’s report filed in 2008 in Hot Springs, which is within Garland County, the sheriff said.

Skeletal remains were found in the SUV, but it’s unclear if they are of the missing person, whose identity was not publicly disclosed.

The remains were taken to the State of Arkansas Crime Laboratory for identification, the sheriff said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 501-622-2967.

Hot Springs is about 55 miles southwest of Little Rock.

