Skeletal remains found in western Pulaski

Dec. 19—Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk confirmed that skeletal remains were found in western Pulaski County.

Strunk said that the body was of a male, and that the skeleton was complete, but he was unsure as to how long the body had been there. There is a possibility that the remains have been there since September.

The body was found in a remote location near Bethlehem Ridge Road, in a farmer's field, and was found when that farmer was cutting firewood, Strunk said.

The remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort to help with identification.

