Skeletal remains found in Westfield woods belong to man missing since 2019, state police say

Skeletal remains found in a wooded area in Westfield have been identified as belonging to a Westfield man who has been missing since 2019, state police said Wednesday.

Timothy Kolendo has been missing since Nov. 30, 2019. Partial remains were found by a hunter in a wooded area near Stanley Park in Westfield just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

The bones that were found were collected for forensic testing by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Dental evidence helped positively identify the remains as belonging to Kolendo, state police said.

At this time, there is no evidence to suggest Kolendo’s death is suspicious, state police said.

On Tuesday, police and K9 units searched the wooded area near Stanley Park in Westfield for other bones or personal items but found none, state police said.

The search drew members of the State Police Special Emergency Response Team, which is specially trained in search and rescue operations, and with members of State Police detective and K-9 units for Hampden County and Westfield Police.

