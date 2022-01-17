Skeletal remains found in Westwood

Jan. 16—WESTWOOD — The Boyd County Coroner's Office is investigating a skeleton found in the 200 block of Elizabeth Street in Westwood Saturday evening.

According to Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond, the remains were discovered in a wooded area about 50 to 75 feet over an embankment by a scrap metal collector.

Authorities were called at around 6:45 p.m., finding a severely decomposed body that essentially were skeletal remains, Hammond said.

The skeleton is believed to be that of a middle-to-older age man, the coroner's office stated.

Kentucky State Police was called to the scene to assist in the investigation. The remains were removed by the coroner's office and are being held until they are transported to the medical examiner's office in Frankfort, Hammond said.

An autopsy and positive identification will be conducted.

The investigation is being led by the KSP and the coroner's office. Both agencies received assistance from the Ashland Police Department, Boyd County Sheriff's Office, Boyd County EMS and Boyd County Emergency Management.

