Skeletal remains found in Williamson County; sheriff says it's not Rachel Cooke

The Williamson County sheriff’s office is investigating skeletal human remains found in a field off Texas 45 and MoPac Boulevard (Loop 1), according to a news release. It said the cause of death is unclear at this time.

More:'This case is far from over': Investigators not giving up after 20-year search for Rachel Cooke

Detectives responded and confirmed the remains are human, the release said. There were no apparent signs of criminal activity, but the remains may have been there for an extended period of time, Cmdr. John Foster said in the release.

Sheriff Mike Gleason said the remains are not those of Rachel Cooke, a 19-year-old girl who has been missing since she went jogging in Georgetown on Jan. 10, 2002.

"I have been advised there is extensive dental work on this body which I believe Ms. Cooke did not have," said Gleason. Cooke's missing person's case has received national and local attention throughout the decades since she disappeared.

A rancher cutting hay in a field found the remains at 6 p.m. Tuesday, said Gleason. The field is on County Road 172 across the street from Blessing RV Park and Manufactured Home Community, he said.

More:What to know about the race for Williamson County Commissioner Precinct 4

The Williamson County sheriff's office is investigating skeletal remains found in a field off Texas 45 and MoPac Boulevard.

Detectives will be working in the area through the day to process the scene. People are asked to stay away to allow investigators to work. The remains will be taken to the Travis County medical examiner’s office for further processing, the release said. It said investigators will continue to work with other agencies to identify the deceased individual.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Skeletal remains found in Williamson County are not from Rachel Cooke