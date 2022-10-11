Skeletal remains of missing 68-year-old man found in remote part of forest, NJ cops say

Human remains found in western New Jersey were identified last week as those of a man reported missing exactly four months prior, according to officials.

Peter Meyers, 68, of Cherry Hill, a suburb on the border of Pennsylvania, was reported missing by his family on June 7, according to a release from the Cherry Hill Police Department.

He had last been seen four days earlier while leaving his job in Camden, according to the Philly Voice.

His vehicle was discovered abandoned on a dirt road near the Wharton State Forest, the largest state forest in New Jersey, according to the release. Several state and local police departments searched the forest but found no signs of Meyers.

Months later, on Oct. 4, a man hunting in a far-flung section of the forest contacted police to say he had found what looked like human remains, according to the release.

The remains were identified as those of Meyers, the Oct. 7 release said.

The investigation remains open, and the cause of death has not been determined.

The Cherry Hill police detective assigned to the case did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

A 65-year-old man died in the Wharton State Forest, which encompasses over 100,000 acres, in 2020 after suffering a medical emergency, according to the Pine Barrens Tribune. The same year, a 28-year-old motorcyclist was killed in the forest following a collision, according to the Cherry Hill Courier Post.

