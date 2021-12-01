Skeletal remains of missing Columbus man identified off River Road near Lake Oliver

The body of a missing Columbus man has been identified.

No foul play is apparent in the death of Grover Visage, 44, but his skeletal remains were scheduled to be taken to the crime lab in Atlanta for an autopsy to be certain, Muscogee County coroner Buddy Bryan told the Ledger-Enquirer.

A city worker in the forestry division found the body Monday morning in the woods off River Road, Columbus Police Department spokeswoman Katina Williams told the L-E.

Williams agreed the cause of death appears to be natural, but she said the case remains under investigation until police receive the autopsy report from the crime lab.

The skeletal remains were found in a ravine approximately 100 feet off the road near Lake Oliver Marina, Bryan said.

Bryan said he identified Visage from documents found in his wallet. Visage’s mother confirmed the body was her son based on his tattoos and that he was missing for about three months, Bryan said.

According to his LinkedIn page, Visage worked as a construction laborer from 2018-20.