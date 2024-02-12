Skeletal remains of a missing Milton man led to the arrest this weekend of Jay man

The discovery of human remains on Saturday in Jay has led to the arrest of 53-year-old Jeffrey Bostwick.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's deputies received a tip on Friday that a Milton resident was missing and believed to have been killed by Bostwick.

"The reports given stated that the resident was killed at the 2900 block of Cobbtown Road in Jay and that the suspect had numerous firearms," the release says. "Later that day, deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence and discovered multiple firearms in possession of the suspect, an individual known to be a convicted felon."

On Saturday, investigators found a grave at a different location in the 2900 block of Cobbtown Road where they found the skeletal remains of a single person.

The SRSO has able to presumptively identify the remains but are waiting for DNA testing to confirm the identity.

Bostwick is charged with first-degree felony murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Jay man charged with murder after remains of Milton man found