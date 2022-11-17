Skeletal remains near search area for beloved metro Atlanta grandmother

A Newton County family is keeping hope alive weeks after last hearing from their grandmother.

Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon spoke with Debra Ashby’s family last week on WSB Tonight. They say the 64-year-old woman hasn’t been heard from since October 29 when she spoke to her granddaughter.

“Everything seemed great. Everything seemed fine. She didn’t seem worried. She didn’t seem out of character,” said her granddaughter, Quinesha Collette. “She seemed fine.”

Deputies now says skeletal remains have been found near where police were searching, but it has not been confirmed if they belong to Ashby.

Wilfon is speaking with the family as they hold out hope while authorities work to find out what happened, NEXT on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Earlier this year, Covington police arrested Ashby’s then-boyfriend Arnithal Freeman on a domestic violence charge. They say he is being considered a person of interest in Ashby’s disappearance.

He was arrested earlier this month on a stalking charge related to violating an order to stay away from Ashby.

