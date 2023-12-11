Skeleton found by Florida hiker linked to man who vanished after 2017 house fire, cops say

Human remains found by a hiker in North Florida have been identified as a man who vanished in 2017 — after someone set fire to his home, according to the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office.

“Foul play is suspected” in the death of Richard “Rick” Elton, the sheriff’s office said in a Dec. 6 news release.

A cause of death has not been revealed, and investigators have not identified any suspects.

Elton, 58, was last heard from April 26, 2017, the same day his home caught fire in Gornto Springs, officials said. Gornto Springs is about 100 miles southwest of Jacksonville.

“Foul play is suspected” in the death of Richard “Rick” Elton, the sheriff’s office said in a Dec. 6 news release.

“Elton was reported missing by his daughter on May 5, 2017. She had last spoken to him 10 days prior,” officials said

“Investigators determined that Rick Elton was last seen by his wife, Sissy Elton, on the morning of April 26, 2017, just before their house caught on fire. ... The cause of the fire was later determined to be arson.”

His body was discovered on the afternoon of Jan. 26, 2022, by a hiker, but it was only recently that DNA enabled investigators to make a positive identification, officials said.

The skeleton was discovered in a wooded area off NE 811th Street, a dirt road west of Gronto Springs. Investigators found “personal property belonging to Rick Elton” nearby, officials said.

“Elton’s death is considered suspicious, and foul play is suspected,” the sheriff’s office said.

A $10,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest, officials said.

Man runs over 86-year-old father multiple times in bar parking lot, Florida cops say

Naked newborn with umbilical cord attached found alive in Florida backyard, cops say

Charge dropped in 1990 cold case after murder suspect dies in prison, Florida cops say