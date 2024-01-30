Skeleton found in Queens basement is human: medical examiner

A skeleton found in the basement of a Queens home under construction has been determined to be human, the city Medical Examiner said Tuesday.

While the investigation into the remains is in its early stages, the Medical Examiner’s forensic anthropologists “have confirmed the remains are human,” an agency spokeswoman said.

A construction crew was cleaning out the basement of the home on Jamaica Ave. near 120th St. in Richmond Hill when the gruesome discovery was made around 1:55 p.m. Monday, cops said.

Police would not say if the remains were buried in the basement floor but photos taken by a Daily News photographer show a skull and other bones caked in dirt.

It was not immediately clear if the remains were of a man or a woman, the NYPD said. Nor was it clear how long the bones had been in the basement.

The building had been vacant for years, according to the city Department of Buildings. As recently as October, neighbors have been complaining about the basement door “caving in” and rodents coming from the address, according to city records.

The Department of Buildings issued violations which haven’t been rectified, city officials said.

The building is currently boarded off as a rehab project begins.