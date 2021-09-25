Skellerup Holdings Limited (NZSE:SKL) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 2.9% Yield

Skellerup Holdings Limited (NZSE:SKL) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Skellerup Holdings' shares before the 30th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.11 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of NZ$0.17 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Skellerup Holdings has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current stock price of NZ$5.94. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Skellerup Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. It paid out 83% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (53%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Skellerup Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Skellerup Holdings's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years. It paid out more than three-quarters of its earnings in the last year, even though earnings per share are growing rapidly. Higher earnings generally bode well for growing dividends, although with seemingly strong growth prospects we'd wonder why management are not reinvesting more in the business.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Skellerup Holdings has delivered an average of 11% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Skellerup Holdings for the upcoming dividend? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. However, we'd also note that Skellerup Holdings is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Skellerup Holdings today.

So while Skellerup Holdings looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Skellerup Holdings and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

