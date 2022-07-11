Skellerup Holdings Limited's (NZSE:SKL) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Skellerup Holdings' (NZSE:SKL) recent performance, when its stock has declined 9.3% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Skellerup Holdings' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Skellerup Holdings is:

22% = NZ$44m ÷ NZ$199m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every NZ$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn NZ$0.22 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Skellerup Holdings' Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

To start with, Skellerup Holdings' ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 9.9% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Skellerup Holdings was able to see a decent growth of 14% over the last five years.

We then compared Skellerup Holdings' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 7.3% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Skellerup Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Skellerup Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 83% (or a retention ratio of 17%) for Skellerup Holdings suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Additionally, Skellerup Holdings has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 83%. As a result, Skellerup Holdings' ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 25% for future ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Skellerup Holdings' performance has been quite good. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

