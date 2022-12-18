Skellerup Holdings Limited's (NZSE:SKL) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Skellerup Holdings (NZSE:SKL) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 5.3% over the last week. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Skellerup Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Skellerup Holdings is:

23% = NZ$48m ÷ NZ$211m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every NZ$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of NZ$0.23.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Skellerup Holdings' Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Skellerup Holdings has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This probably laid the groundwork for Skellerup Holdings' moderate 14% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Skellerup Holdings' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 8.4%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Skellerup Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Skellerup Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Skellerup Holdings has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 83%, meaning that it is left with only 17% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, Skellerup Holdings has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 85%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Skellerup Holdings' future ROE will be 26% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Skellerup Holdings' performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

