Skellerup Holdings (NZSE:SKL) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To NZ$0.11

Skellerup Holdings Limited (NZSE:SKL) will increase its dividend on the 15th of October to NZ$0.11. This will take the dividend yield from 3.1% to 3.4%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Skellerup Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Skellerup Holdings' dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 65% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 13.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues growing along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 87%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was NZ$0.06 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was NZ$0.17. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. Skellerup Holdings has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Skellerup Holdings has grown earnings per share at 14% per year over the past five years. The payout ratio is very much on the higher end, which could mean that the growth rate will slow down in the future, and that could flow through to the dividend as well.

Our Thoughts On Skellerup Holdings' Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Skellerup Holdings' payments are rock solid. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Skellerup Holdings that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

