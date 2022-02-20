Skellerup Holdings (NZSE:SKL) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At NZ$0.082

Skellerup Holdings Limited's (NZSE:SKL) dividend will be increasing to NZ$0.082 on 17th of March. This will take the dividend yield from 2.7% to 3.1%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Skellerup Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Skellerup Holdings' dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 65% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 19.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues growing along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 88%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from NZ$0.06 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of NZ$0.17. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. Skellerup Holdings has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see Skellerup Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 14% a year over the past five years. The payout ratio is very much on the higher end, which could mean that the growth rate will slow down in the future, and that could flow through to the dividend as well.

Our Thoughts On Skellerup Holdings' Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Skellerup Holdings will make a great income stock. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Skellerup Holdings that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

