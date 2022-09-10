Skellerup Holdings (NZSE:SKL) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Skellerup Holdings (NZSE:SKL), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Skellerup Holdings Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that Skellerup Holdings has managed to grow EPS by 18% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Skellerup Holdings achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 13% to NZ$317m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Skellerup Holdings' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Skellerup Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Skellerup Holdings shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold NZ$33m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. While their ownership only accounts for 3.0%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Is Skellerup Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Skellerup Holdings has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Even so, be aware that Skellerup Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

