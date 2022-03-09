Skeptics wonder whether Denver Broncos' new quarterback Russell Wilson could be a gamble

The hype is real following yesterday's bombshell that the Denver Broncos traded for Seattle Seahawks' veteran, Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson.

Why it matters: The blockbuster deal represents one of the most significant trades in NFL history and the biggest get for the Broncos since Peyton Manning, industry experts say.

Yes, but: Questions remain as to whether the 33-year-old Seattle old-timer could make the Mile High City relevant again.

What they're saying: Here's a look at the reactions from across the sports world...

"The Broncos are pushing the chips all-in with their young team," according to Sports Illustrated senior betting analyst Jen Piacenti.

"The Broncos got a quarterback capable of changing everything for the long-suffering football team in our dusty old cowtown," writes Denver Post columnist Mark Kiszla.

"Russell Wilson doesn’t just make the Broncos better instantly. He gives Broncos Country something it hasn’t felt since Peyton Manning hung ‘em up in March 2016: Actual, honest-to-goodness relevance," adds Post writer Sean Keeler.

"Bear in mind, Wilson had one of his worst seasons last year, so perhaps there should be a curb on some of the unfettered enthusiasm," writes Drew Loftis at the New York Post.

Of note: Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy reacted with a big emoji smile on Twitter. And this: "Oh we lit."

