Sketch of Orange Park rape suspect released, search continues

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has released a sketch of the suspect accused of breaking into a home in Orange Park and sexually assaulting a woman.

Deputies were called around 6:00 am to the area of Blairmore and Blanding Blvd. The victim reported that a white man with a red beard entered her home, assaulted her, then left the area on foot.

The suspect was described as a white man, approximately 5′10′' with a thin build and short reddish hair. He was wearing a black hoodie, slide-style sandals, and black baggy shorts.

ORIGINAL STORY: Clay Sheriff asks for public’s help finding rape suspect

The suspect was not located despite an extensive search of the area, including K9 tracks.

The Florida Sheriff’s Association’s Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Tips can be called to 904-264-6512.








