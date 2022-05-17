New sketch of ‘person of interest’ in mysterious murders of NH husband and wife

Police have released a sketch of a man being identified as a “person of interest” in the murders of a Concord, New Hampshire couple.

Stephen Reid and Djeswende Reid left their home in the Alton Woods apartment complex at approximately 2:22 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, and went for a walk that led them to the area of the Broken Ground Trails which are off of Portsmouth Street in Concord.

The Reids’ bodies were recovered in the early evening of April 21, 2022, from a wooded area in close proximity to the Marsh Loop Trail. They had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Djeswende Reid and Stephen Reid

Investigators are now seeking to identify and speak with the male depicted in the sketch, who is a person of interest in the investigation. The reward has also increased to $33,500.

The person of interest is described as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5′10″ tall, medium build, with short brown hair, and clean-shaven.

“He was seen in the vicinity of the shooting incident on Monday, April 18, 2022, wearing a dark blue jacket (possibly with a hood), khaki-colored pants, and carrying a black backpack,” according to investigators.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact the Concord Police Department or the Concord Regional Crimeline.

The Concord Police Department can be reached at (603) 225-8600, or tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100. Tips can also be submitted online through the Crimeline website at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com, or text message TIP234 and your message to CRIMES (274637).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

