Sketch released of man who attacked Kendall woman. He’s been on the loose for a week

It has been nearly a week since an unknown man attacked a woman while she was exercising in Kendall. Miami-Dade police don’t know his name yet or where he may be. But investigators hope that a newly released sketch of the man may help them find him.

According to Miami-Dade police:

On Wednesday morning, a 46-year-old woman — whom police did not identify — was exercising in the area of Southwest 65th Terrace and Southwest 92nd Avenue, Miami-Dade police said.

The unknown man came up from behind and pushed her to the ground. A struggle ensued.

The man then ran in an unknown direction, leaving the woman. She was not injured during the fight.

Police also say that the man is between 30 and 40 years old, whose height is about 5-foot-6-inches to 5-foot-9-inches.

Miami-Dade police did not give further details about the assault.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477 or (866) 471-8477, or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”