Sketch released of man whose body was found at a Gwinnett construction site

A body was found at a construction site in Gwinnett and police believe the public may have a better idea of who the victim may be.

On Aug. 7, construction workers in the area of Live Oak Parkway called police about a body.

Authorities said the victim is between 20 and 50 years of age. He is approximately 5 foot 2 inches to 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighing 130 to 150 pounds.

He was described wearing blue jeans, sized at 30x34, a grey GAP brand tank top, blue-red-white plaid pajama pants, a white metal beaded necklace, white socks with a lime green stripe on the foot, a black belt, and a tan or light brown Nike brand hoodie.

Weeks later, police released photos of the victim’s tattoos. He has a tattoo on his left forearm with the words “John 3:16″ and a Rosary with a cross. The right forearm has two nautical stars and the word “Maria” with wings.

Officials said an autopsy was performed by the Gwinnett County Morgue. The cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Officer at 678-442-3160.

