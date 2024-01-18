New sketch released of suspect accused of gunning down 17-year-old
Louise Wilson was killed while driving to Galveston to see the sunrise with her friends last month. Her parents have a message for their daughter's killer.
Louise Wilson was killed while driving to Galveston to see the sunrise with her friends last month. Her parents have a message for their daughter's killer.
There was an outpouring of support from NBA players and coaches after Dejan Milojević's sudden death.
Mortgage applications increased as rates continued their decline. But inventory remained tight.
iSeeCars analyzed millions of new car sales to find the list of vehicles that are the best for the money, but the top car might surprise you.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is now predicting the central bank could begin cutting rates in the third quarter — or earlier if inflation drops further.
Get the mascara that Wonder Woman herself calls "the one".
Prescott's current contract runs through the 2024 NFL season.
'Saved my sanity, and possibly my marriage,' said one of 25,000 Amazon shoppers who gave it a perfect five-star rating.
The Department of Justice is set to release its report, citing “failures” by law enforcement officials during the deadly Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Ayaneo’s latest mini PC, the AM02, may look like a Nintendo system from the 1980s, but is actually quite powerful. It ships with the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU and up to 32GB of RAM.
Panera Bread's "Charged Lemonade" has a lot of caffeine. Here's how it ranks against other popular drinks.
Kalen DeBoer is a proven winner, but he'll need to rebuild a roster that's losing pieces by the day.
Have a pup who eats too fast? Tons of energy? This thing can help.
Ford's bringing more color and more performance to the 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT.
Dubai's police force has purchased a Lamborghini Urus Performante to use as a patrol car. The SUV packs a 657-horsepower twin-turbocharged V8.
Apple's latest App Store changes haven't satisfied critics who say they don't go far enough.
TikTok has shared more about its plans to fight misinformation ahead of the 2024 presidential election. And, like many of its social media peers, the company’s 2024 efforts will closely resemble what it’s done in the past.
The biggest news stories this morning: Samsung announces the Galaxy Ring, Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta’s board, Sony is making an Until Dawn movie.
In today's edition: The next big thing in women's hoops, why fans are more distracting than usual at the Australian Open, ranking the 10 CFP champions, and more.
Bloomberg is reporting that Netflix has no plans to release a special application for the Vision Pro, at least for now.
Any Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2 model you buy from Apple will no longer have a functional blood oxygen monitoring feature in the US, at least for now.