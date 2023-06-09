Sketch of suspect released after woman raped in Auburn neighborhood

Investigators are hoping a sketch will help identify a man suspected of raping a woman at an Auburn apartment complex last week.

On Monday, Jun. 1 at around 1 p.m., the woman was alone inside her apartment in the Lea Hill neighborhood when a man walked in, held a knife to her throat, dragged her to the floor, and sexually assaulted her.

After the attack, he ran into the wooded area behind the complex.

Police said the man’s appearance led the victim to believe he was homeless.

The suspect is described as white, in his 20s or 30s, about 5 feet, 10 inches, tall, with a medium build, dark brown scraggly hair, and acne on his face. He was wearing a dirty white gaiter mask, a dirty black hoodie with holes in the sleeves, and dirty jeans.

Anyone with information about the case or the identity of the suspect is asked to call 911 or the Auburn Police Department tip line at 253-288-7403.