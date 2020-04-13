Sketching Out a Worst-Case Scenario for the Coronavirus Pandemic

We fear the unknown, and right now there is still a great deal that we don’t know about the coronavirus. We don’t know how many asymptomatic people have it. We don’t know how many infected people will be able to fight it off, experiencing relatively mild symptoms, and how many will succumb. We don’t know why hydroxychloroquine and other drugs have successfully helped some patients recover and not others. We don’t know when a vaccine will be discovered and available to the general public. We don’t know when the unprecedented social-distancing rules, quarantine orders, curfews, and other restrictions upon our liberty will end. We don’t know when we can reopen our businesses and get our economies moving again. And we don’t know, with certainty, what made the virus jump to humans and set off this global pandemic.

One of the ways to deal with a fear of the unknown is to attempt to envision it — to think through the worst-case scenarios, imagining what will happen if our luck gets even worse, if Plan A and Plan B don’t work. In the wrong hands, such an exercise might turn into scaremongering, but if done responsibly it can also be useful preparation: Once we’re ready to deal with the worst, almost anything else we face will seem easier.

One giant question is whether human beings develop an immunity to SARS-CoV-2 once they’ve recovered from the initial infection. Once a person’s body detects an unwanted guest in the form of bacteria or a virus, it starts taking steps to get rid of that guest. (We sneeze, in part, because our bodies are trying to get something out of our noses.) Our white blood cells effectively “hack the code” of the interloper and get increasingly better at defeating it. And in the case of most viruses, the body remembers that code, meaning most subsequent exposures do little or no damage because the body fights them off so quickly.

Doctors strongly believed that the SARS-CoV-2 would be like most viruses in that critical sense, but we’re still not sure if it is. South Korean doctors have warned about cases that appear to be reinfection or perhaps a reignition of the virus — the virus is defeated enough for tests to come back negative, but at some point later, the body’s immune system falters and the virus flares back up again. This would be an enormous setback to the goal of “herd immunity” — reaching the point where the virus can no longer easily spread from person to person because so many people have developed immunity from a previous infection.

I won’t get into specific models or numbers, because one way or another, a lot of people in this country and around the world will have died from this pandemic before all’s said and done, and your perspective on just how devastating the losses are will probably be heavily influenced by whether or not people you know are among them. If the coronavirus kills three people you know personally, it will feel like a huge deal to you wherever the total death toll comes in relative to the official models; if the death toll outpaces the models but you don’t know any of the victims, it may feel like a far-off tragedy to you.

That said, the United States has endured close to 2,000 deaths a day for the past several days — we’re now experiencing something close to one new 9/11 every 36 hours. It is hard to imagine how anyone could look at that number of deaths and the prospect of tens of thousands more and construe it as anything less than an epic tragedy, one of the worst in our history.

The Chinese government claims to have gotten the virus largely under control, but the Chinese government lies a lot. So far, no country appears to have found the perfect way to mitigate the spread while keeping the economy operating normally, or even close to normally. The first coronavirus cases outside of China were in Thailand, Japan, and South Korea. By many measures, those countries are handling the outbreak relatively well, although none of them is close to out of the woods yet and Japan’s daily totals of fresh cases and deaths are starting to climb.

Although trying to flatten the curve, as those and many other countries have done, is the right strategy to ensure that hospitals are not overwhelmed, it also elongates the curve, meaning we will be dealing with the coronavirus as a fact of life for a more sustained stretch. Since the beginning of the epidemic, some have hoped that warmer weather would slow the spread of the virus or even stop it in its tracks. But a panel convened by the National Academies of Sciences has now warned us not to get our hopes up too high: “Given that countries currently in ‘summer’ climates, such as Australia and Iran, are experiencing rapid virus spread, a decrease in cases with increases in humidity and temperature elsewhere should not be assumed.”