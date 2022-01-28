Sketchy COVID Sites | Olympian At Norge | Billy The Bison Update

The week is finally winding down. And it's time to look back on some of the stories that caught Patch readers' attention in the northern Chicago suburbs in recent days.

Here is a look at what you may have missed:



Several customers Northshore Clinical Labs and O'Hare Clinical Labs sites say they never received results or waited weeks for results.



The 117th Annual Winter Ski Jump competition will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove.

The AR-style rifle will be destroyed by the Wisconsin crime lab after a Kenosha judge approved of a lawyers' agreement.

The elusive bison has been on the lam for the past four months. Her owner is trying to get her back home so she can be with her sister.



The Deerfield company announced masks will be available at 45 stores in 13 states — but only at 2 locations in Illinois for now.

Wyndham Lathem, a former associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Northwestern University, was sentenced to 53 years in prison.

The 23-year-old man then fled in a SUV that he crashed a short distance from the Marathon gas station in Cary Tuesday night.



More Top Stories:

This article originally appeared on the Crystal Lake-Cary Patch