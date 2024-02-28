Ski-mask-wearing robber steals from Visalia gas station, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A masked man robbed a Visalia Valero Gas Station of over $1,000 in cash early Wednesday morning, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say around 2:00 a.m., deputies were called to the Valero in the 8800 Block of Avenue 280 for an armed robbery.

Deputies say a man walked into the gas station wearing a ski mask. He then gestured to the clerks that he had a gun under his sweater and demanded money.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

