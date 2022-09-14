Ski masks and white Kias seen in recent Memphis shootings

Violence continues to shake Memphis to its core. Multiple shootings over the last three days have sent four people to the hospital.

These shootings have happened in at least three spots in Memphis. There appears to be something similar in these crimes- Ski masks and white Kia’s.

Memphis police said any time crimes have similar MOs investigators exchange notes and work to determine whether it is the same suspects involved.

“Unfortunately, we live in a neighborhood flooded with violence,” said Freddie White, Memphis.

Sunday night, gunshots and police sirens blanketed Freddie White’s South Memphis neighborhood.

“I come from what used to be the worst place in the world they thought. They thought, Lemoyne Gardens, but what is going on now is ridiculous,” said White.

Memphis Police said a man was shot in the 1800 block of South Orleans Street. According to the police affidavit, the victim and two others were walking when this white Kia sedan drove past them, made a U-turn, cut its lights off, then drove toward the group shooting, injuring one.

“No respect. I don’t know who is raising who,” said White.

While police were investigating that incident across town, police said 2 men were shot at the intersection of Berclair Road and Macon Road. Police said the suspects were two men armed, wearing king Ski masks.

“This didn’t just start,” said White

Fast forward, two days later Memphis police said a white Kia was involved in another shooting. Investigators say a man was rushed to the hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound. Three suspects, once again driving a white Kia, wearing ski masks.

“A good whooping would go a long way. It went a long way with me. I’m still here. And I ain’t kill nobody, I ain’t stealing no cars. Or whatever they doing out here,” said White.

If you have any information about these shootings. you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901528 CASH.