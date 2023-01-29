Can a ski resort get too much snow?

Reuters

Flood ravaged Auckland is expected to receive further heavy rain over the coming days, according to the city’s council, even as people start to count the cost of the flash floods that have hit New Zealand’s largest city since Friday. Four people have now lost their lives in the flash floods that have hit Auckland since over the last three days and millions of dollars of damage has occurred. "There has been very significant damage across Auckland," New Zealand new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told state-owned television station TVNZ Monday.