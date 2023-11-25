How do ski resorts make their own snow in Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Throughout many Pennsylvania ski resorts, many of them will feature large fan-like machines on many of the hills around the resort. These are in place to make snow when Mother Nature does not feel like it.

But, according to VisitPA, snowmaking in the Keystone State is an art form.

There are four main components when it comes to successful snowmaking across the Commonwealth: Weather, compressed air and water, snow guns, and snowmakers.

Weather is very important when ski resorts want to create snow. Ideal snowmaking conditions need to be around 28 degrees Fahrenheit. One thing to keep in mind is that the more the temperature and humidity drop, the greater the amount of snow can be made. Wind also plays a factor, because if the winds are whipping the snow may not fall where it needs to go.

Once the weather starts to cooperate, snowmaking can begin. VisitPA said that water for snow-making can sometimes come from snowmaking ponds which would be located around the ski resorts. The water then travels from underground pipes to the snowmaking. The air used comes from large air compressors and travels through large pipes to a hydrant that powers the snow gun.

The snow gun serves as a mixing machine that mixes the water and the compressed air. The guns create a mixture of air and water under pressure and ultimately spray it out. Many Pennsylvania resorts have a fleet of snow guns. Many of them differ in function and location on the mountain, depending on how they create, blow, and position the snow.

The last thing you need is the people that run the snow guns- called snowmakers. Visit PA says Pennsylvania resorts have a dedicated team of snowmakers and groomers on call 24 hours to ensure the slopes have the best quality snow coverage is on the slopes.

More information on ski resorts around the state can be found here.

