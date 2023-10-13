Ski towns welcome first snow in Colorado's high country
Ski towns are welcoming the first snow in Colorado's high country.
The Chiefs didn't dominate, but still pulled off an easy win Thursday.
Denver took another loss to the Chiefs, whom they haven't beat since 2015.
The Phillies' slugger had one home run in his first 26 career postseason games.
Knowing what to expect during a medical exam — and what isn't normal — can help protect you from harm.
The European Union announced today it is opening an investigation into X for allegedly spreading illegal content and disinformation, including terrorist and violent content and hate speech. This comes a few days after the EU warned X for failing to take action on illegal content on its platform after Saturday’s deadly attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. This is the first investigation opened under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA).
Steve Smith and Jerry Jeudy won't be hanging out anytime soon.
The Browns QB's shoulder wasn't ready even after a bye week.
Dan Titus has some quick-hitting advice to get you ready for your fantasy basketball draft. It's time to prep for the NBA season!
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Warming temperatures are creating new habitats for species that spread deadly viruses like malaria and dengue fever. A combination of simple practical steps and revolutionary scientific techniques can help keep them at bay.
The staple shoe of the aughts is making a big comeback. Here's why podiatrists are less than pleased about the return of ballet flats.
NFL teams will honor the victims of a deadly attack by militant group Hamas.
Don't miss out! You still have a few more hours to score big on cookware, bedding, furniture and more.
Score big on favorites from Shark, Apple, KitchenAid, Serta and Lego.
Alex Anzalone thanked everyone who prayed for his family, after he revealed that his parents were trapped in Israel due to the ongoing war.
Heavy is the head that wears the crown, and lazy is the person who owns a Stanley Cup that needs a deep clean.
We've got another great weekend of games with four ranked vs. ranked matchups, including a showdown between No. 8 Oregon and No. 7 Washington.
Schools across the U.S. are embracing Sandlercore, paying tribute to the beloved actor and comedian by emulating his fashion choices.
Consumers are still shelling out, tapping into their nostalgia this spooky season.
Safety Ronnie Caldwell had 42 tackles during the 2022 season. He was reportedly shot and killed early Thursday morning.