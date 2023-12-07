Skid loader reported stolen and other reports

Dec. 7—Police received a report at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday of a John Deere skid loader that was taken after chains were reported cut on a gate earlier in the morning at 951 W. Plaza St.

Phone stolen

Police received a report at 3:47 a.m. Tuesday of a cell phone that was stolen at 1609 Massee St.

1 arrested for probation violation

Police arrested Hae Mwee, 40, on a probation violation at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

3 cited for falsely reporting crime

Police cited Samuel Espinoza Lozano, 33, and Kiara Monserrat Espinoza, 30, for falsely reporting a crime after police received a report at 9:52 p.m. Tuesday of a home that was broken into at 1431 Todd Ave. Firearms were reported taken from the garage. Espinoza was also cited for misuse of a 911 line.

1 injured in crash

One person was reportedly injured when an SUV rolled over at 5:36 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 810th Avenue and 320th Street in Ellendale.

Windows broken out of vehicle

Windows were reported broken out of a vehicle at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday at 139 E. William St.

LP tank stolen

A liquid propane tank from a grill was reported stolen at noon Wednesday at 401 Garfield Ave. The theft was believed to have occurred overnight.

Juvenile arrested for stolen vehicle

A juvenile was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle at 4:06 p.m. on the 1200 block of Swanhill Drive.

License plate stolen

A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday at 711 Plainview Lane.

Theft reported

Police received a report of a theft of money taken from a debit card at 5:09 p.m. Wednesday on the 1800 block of Bellview Lane.

2 cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited Caiden James Gullickson, 20, and Nethaniel Harris Tusen, 31, for disorderly conduct at 9:07 p.m. Wednesday at 437 Bridge Ave.