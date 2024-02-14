Skier dead, 2 injured in Kenai Peninsula avalanche off Seward Highway

Feb. 14—A 28-year-old backcountry skier from Anchorage died Tuesday afternoon in an avalanche near the Seward Highway on the Kenai Peninsula and two skiers suffered head injuries, authorities said Wednesday.

The avalanche was reported about 4:30 p.m. near Mile 41 of the Seward Highway, north of the Sterling Highway junction and south of Summit Lake. The avalanche occurred more than a mile off the highway at "significant elevation," according to a Facebook post by Cooper Landing Emergency Services.

Alaska State Troopers identified the person killed Tuesday as Anchorage resident Joseph Allen.

The three men were ascending a mountain to ski back down when they triggered the avalanche and were swept away, troopers said. Two of the skiers were able to self-rescue, they said, but Allen couldn't immediately be found.

The two skiers located Allen, dug him out of the snow and began performing lifesaving measures but could not revive him, troopers said. The survivors were transported to a Kenai Peninsula hospital for treatment of injuries described by authorities as serious but not critical.

The Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center on Wednesday said in an online post that the avalanche was on John Mountain, east of the Seward Highway.

The center was also reporting "considerable" avalanche danger at all elevations in the popular Turnagain Pass recreation area more than 20 miles north of the avalanche scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.