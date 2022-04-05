Skier dies as his friends wait for him at the bottom of a Utah mountain, cops say

A skier and his friends jumped from a ski lift to ride down the mountain at a Utah ski resort.

The man’s friend and girlfriend waited for him at the bottom of the mountain, but he never made it back to them. He was found dead at the bottom of a 30-foot cliff, Utah police told news outlets.

The 21-year-old skier died from his injuries at the Park City Mountain Resort on Friday, April 1, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office told the Park Record. The resort is about 30 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

The three of them had exited the King Con lift and rode down the mountain, deputies told KSL.

“When the girlfriend and friend got to the bottom of the run, they waited for the now deceased to come down the mountain,” Lt. Andrew Wright told KSL. “The girlfriend got help from a ski patroller, who radioed for other patrollers to head down the same run to look for the 21-year-old.”

The skier was found at the bottom of a 30-foot cliff or embankment, according to KSL.

He died from his injuries, KUTV reported. There were no witnesses to the incident.

Deputies have not given the man’s identity, according to KUTV. The death is under investigation.

“Park City Mountain and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to the family and friends of this guest,” Mike Goar, the vice president and chief operating officer of the resort, told the Park Record.

A 54-year-old skier also died while visiting Park City Mountain on Feb. 26, McClatchy News reported. Ski patrol found the Pennsylvania man on the mountain, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, officials did not disclose what led to his death.

