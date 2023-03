Reuters

The 6.8 magnitude quake struck the Ecuadorian coastal province of Guayas at midday on Saturday, with residents reporting shaking in much of the country as well as in Peru's northern border towns. "Our goal is to take immediate actions that return us to normality," President Guillermo Lasso said in a video Sunday evening. "You have my full support to repair all the damage as soon as possible, for which the Ministry of Finance has already allocated the necessary resources."