This skier tried out to be part of Idaho Potato Drop. He’s paralyzed after breaking neck

A 20-year-old college student from Horseshoe Bend who was an avid skier and thrill-seeker wanted to be part of the annual Idaho Potato Drop.

Instead, Alex Church broke his neck competing to be in the midnight ski jump on New Year’s Eve, and he likely will never walk again.

Church, home for winter break, arrived at the Idaho State Capitol in downtown Boise on Dec. 31 just hours before the official year-end festivities were set to begin. He had signed up for the Urban Air Competition, in which skiers cruise down a makeshift ramp set up in Cecil Andrus Park and launch into tricks in the air.

The best of the bunch would get the honor of jumping in front of the crowd as the giant potato dropped at midnight.

After three practice jumps to get a feel for the conditions, Church attempted one last backflip. He spun too fast, rotating more than 360 degrees before landing atop a layer of packed snow on the pavement, his family said.

The accident crushed one of his vertebrae and fractured another. He was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he spent several hours in surgery. His sister, Abrie Church, told the Idaho Statesman by phone that his doctors are doubtful he’ll regain any feeling below the chest.

“We are really thankful the surgery went well and he is alert,” Abrie Church said. “It was difficult as a family, but his attitude and all the support we’ve gotten has been super encouraging.”

The family plans to transfer Alex Church to the Craig H. Neilsen Rehabilitation Hospital at the University of Utah, where he’ll learn to live without the use of his legs.

Abrie Church said her brother, an experienced skier, was always off on an adventure, such as rock climbing, surfing or paragliding, but had never skied on a jump of that size before. The custom-built ramp was the largest in Idaho, an organizer told Idaho News 6 before the event.

“It’s a very high jump and a very unforgiving surface on the landing,” Abrie Church said. “The risks are real.”

Alex Church is a junior who was studying electrical engineering at The Master’s University, a private Christian school in Santa Clarita, California. Abrie Church said her brother wants to try to take a couple of online classes in the spring semester and continue his studies in person in the fall.

Abrie Church started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Alex’s medical bills. So far, over $14,000 has been donated.

