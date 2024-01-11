Skiers Dig Frantically to Free Trapped Man After Tahoe Avalanche

One person was killed and one other person was injured during an avalanche at a Lake Tahoe ski resort on January 10, local authorities said.

The Placer County Sheriff’’s Office identified the victim as 66-year-old Kenneth Kidd, who was a resident of both Point Reyes and the Truckee Tahoe area. The one injured person was treated for minor injuries.

The avalanche occurred around 9:30 am on Wednesday in the “GS gully area” near the KT-22 ski lift, the resort said in a post on social media.

This video, filmed by Jason Glickman, shows skiers and emergency workers frantically digging in the snow near KT-22. In the comments of an Instagram post, Glickman said the man they were digging for was found alive and appeared to be uninjured. Credit: Jason Glickman via Storyful

