SKIL Infrastructure Limited (NSE:SKIL): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio?

If you're interested in SKIL Infrastructure Limited (NSE:SKIL), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What SKIL's beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 1.61, we can surmise that the SKIL Infrastructure share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If the past is any guide, we would expect that SKIL Infrastructure shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether SKIL Infrastructure is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Does SKIL's size influence the expected beta?

SKIL Infrastructure is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of ₹1.3b, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. It has a relatively high beta, suggesting it is fairly actively traded for a company of its size. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a small company like this, when a stock this size is actively traded it is quite often more sensitive to market volatility than similar large companies.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the SKIL Infrastructure share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there's plenty more to learn. In order to fully understand whether SKIL is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as SKIL Infrastructure’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

