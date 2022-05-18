Skill game robbery reported at business on Greenville Avenue in Staunton

Police car lights daytime

STAUNTON — Police reported a Wednesday afternoon robbery in Staunton at a skill game business, just weeks after a gun-toting suspect robbed a similar venue on North Augusta Street.

At 12:49 p.m., police said an employee at VA Skill Games, located at 1202 Greenville Avenue, reported a man entered the business and demanded money. Police said the suspect was wearing a motorcycle helmet along with a mask, a white T-shirt, dark jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Capt. Chad Kauffman of the Staunton Police Department said the suspect in Wednesday afternoon's robbery did not display a weapon and did not indicate he was armed. Kauffman said the suspect fled the area on foot.

There were no patrons inside the business and no injuries were reported.

An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.

The robbery comes on the heels of an April 24 armed robbery at the Goldfish Game Room, located at 2303-C N. Augusta St. on the city's north end. In that incident, police said a man brandishing a handgun entered the business, which was closed at the time, while it was being cleaned and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

No charges have been filed in either robbery.

According to GamblingSites.org, a skill game is similar to traditional slots, but can be more skill-based. Skill games can feature spinning reels, paylines and a high degree of chance but do require some strategy, the site said.

Anyone with information about the two robberies can call either the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

More: Man convicted of Staunton hate crime after hitting Hispanic man: 'I'm supreme over these people'

More: Crash kills teen in Augusta County, others seriously injured as police eye speed as a factor

To subscribe, visit www.newsleader.com and click "subscribe" at top of page.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Robbery reported at Staunton business