'Skilled predator' FBI boss harassed 8 women, watchdog finds

FILE - This Thursday, June 14, 2018, file photo, shows the FBI seal at a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. The former top FBI agent in Albany, New York, was a “skilled predator” who harassed eight women in one of the bureau's most egregious known sexual misconduct cases, according to a federal report obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
JIM MUSTIAN
·4 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — One woman carried a ruler at FBI headquarters so she could smack James Hendricks’ hands when he reached for her legs and breasts. Another went home shaken after he tugged on her ear and kissed her cheek during a closed-door meeting.

And when Hendricks went on to lead the FBI’s field office in Albany, New York, in 2018, colleagues described him as a “skilled predator” who leered at women in the workplace, touched them inappropriately and asked one to have sex in a conference room, according to a newly released federal report obtained by The Associated Press.

Hendricks quietly retired last year as a special agent in charge after the Office of Inspector General — the Justice Department's internal watchdog — concluded he sexually harassed eight female subordinates in one of the FBI’s most egregious known cases of sexual misconduct.

Hendricks was among several senior FBI officials highlighted in an AP investigation last year that found a pattern of supervisors avoiding discipline — and retiring with full benefits — even after claims of sexual misconduct against them were substantiated.

The FBI said it could not discuss Hendricks' case but that it “maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward sexual harassment and is committed to fostering a safe work environment where all of our employees are valued, protected and respected.”

Hendricks, 50, who now writes a law enforcement blog, did not respond to messages seeking comment. He told investigators his accusers had either misinterpreted his actions or exaggerated his behavior, and that he was not sexually attracted to them.

“It’s an ugly, ugly laundry list of things that were said, and that’s really hurtful to me and it really just disappoints me,” he was quoted as saying.

The details of Hendricks’ sexual harassment — outlined in a 52-page report obtained under the Freedom of Information Act — have not previously been reported. The OIG blacked out Hendricks’ name in the report, but he was identified by law enforcement officials familiar with his case.

Drawing on interviews with more than a dozen FBI officials, the report traces Hendricks’ harassment to his time at FBI headquarters, where he served as a section chief in the Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate. He was tapped in 2018 to lead the Albany field office, where he supervised more than 200 agents and other FBI employees. Six of his accusers were in Albany; two were in Washington.

Some colleagues chalked up Hendricks’ behavior to his being a “Southern gentleman” — he served as a police officer in western Kentucky before joining the bureau in 1998 — but others said he routinely crossed the line, became “super giddy” around women and was “incapable of stopping himself” from harassing them.

Co-workers told investigators he surrounded himself with a “harem” of attractive women, was fixated on high heels and breasts, and was known for gawking at female agents as they walked down the hallway.

In office conversations that involved women, Hendricks would shift his “body posture and head angle to stare at their breasts and bodies in a manner that was calculated to avoid detection,” the OIG report says. Male and female agents alike told investigators they endured this “as a condition of simply interacting with their boss.”

Even Hendricks’ male colleagues considered him “creepy” and one described how he simulated masturbation once when an attractive woman left the room. But like many female agents, they did not report him for fear of retaliation.

Hendricks once asked a female subordinate to sit in the passenger seat of a vehicle “so that I can play with that beautiful hair.” He later asked the same woman why she didn’t wear shorts to the office and she said “because that would be inappropriate." The woman said she didn’t report Hendricks because all of her work required his approval and “she wanted to be successful in the office.”

Another woman told investigators that Hendricks pressured her into having a sexual relationship, and that he had been known to be vindictive and “push out” people who crossed him.

“He was in a powerful position,” the report says, “and she worried about what he would do if she did not respond to his advances.”

FBI policy permits supervisors to pursue sexual relationships with subordinates but requires them be disclosed so management “may determine whether remedial action, such as reassignment, is necessary to prevent interference with the FBI’s mission.”

The Office of Inspector General, however, said “the imbalance of power between superiors and subordinates could call into question the consensual nature of romantic or intimate relationships.”

Recommended Stories

  • Texans remove Deshaun Watson from intro of in-house TV show

    The intro of "Texans 360" no longer features any major highlights of Deshaun Watson.

  • Democrats Are Using Misleading Claims about Abortion to Scrap the Hyde Amendment

    Before her retirement last year, former congresswoman and House Appropriations Committee chair Nita Lowey (D., N.Y.) said it was her “fervent wish” that Congress remove “once and for all” the Hyde amendment. Hyde and similar riders, which for decades enjoyed bipartisan support, have prevented taxpayer funding of abortion-on-demand. Hyde, Lowey said, “deserves to be in the dustbin of history.” The current chair, Representative Rosa DeLauro (D., Conn.), has promised to make good on Lowey’s wish. Appropriations requests are due in the House by the end of this month; President Biden’s budget is expected shortly after. The president has already signed one significant piece of legislation that rejected Hyde. The Hyde-free “American Rescue Plan” signified a turn away from the long-standing consensus that taxpayers should not be forced to fund abortions. Emboldened by this move, Democratic leaders in Congress are targeting a repeal of the Hyde amendment ban on abortion funding (a policy that has saved more than 2.4 million lives) by appeals to deeply flawed and misleading research. For instance, in a recent congressional hearing, DeLauro read an intimidating list of alleged negative and even deadly outcomes for women who sought abortions but were “turned away.” Her source for those claims was The Turnaway Study by Diana Greene Foster. Foster is research director of the Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health, an advocate of loosening all legal limits on abortion. The Turnaway Study is easily summarized. In Foster’s telling, her data set is so superior that every other study can be ignored. Moreover, her claim is data conclusively prove that (a) women rarely regret their abortions, (b) abortion carries no risks to women, and (c) the real danger to women is any law that slows or inhibits quick and easy access to abortion, including late-term abortions. For ideologues, Foster’s grandiose claims are sufficient to hail her Turnaway Study as definitive. For anyone who cares about good science, The Turnaway Study is an egregious example of ideologically driven junk science. The first fatal flaw is that it is based on a nonrandom, self-censoring sample of volunteers. It is nonrandom because abortion-facility counselors selectively chose whom to invite. It is self-censored because 69 percent of women refused to participate, even when promised up to $500. Plus, 55 percent of the minority who did participate subsequently dropped out. Other studies have shown that the women least likely to agree to be interviewed after an abortion are those who most anticipate negative feelings. They self-censor precisely to avoid arousal of those negative feelings. Worse, Foster never mentions her embarrassingly low participation rate in her journal abstracts or news releases. The first several studies published using Foster’s data also omitted these details. Only when peer reviewers, such as myself, demanded more background on participation rates were they finally published. Elsewhere, Foster dismisses the low response rate because other studies initiated at abortion facilities also have low participation rates. But the proper reference point should be good studies, not other poor studies. For example, surveys of women receiving mastectomies often have participation rates of over 90 percent and many journals don’t consider publishing a study with less than a 60 percent participation rate. Despite this sample bias, Foster garnered international headlines for The Turnaway Study’s most famous finding: 95 percent of women remain happy with their decision three years after their abortions. But once again, this claim doesn’t survive close inspection. The actual question posed was: “Given your situation, was the decision to have an abortion the right decision for you?” Foster tries to leverage this “decision satisfaction” into the argument that 19 out of 20 feel they benefited from their abortions. But that’s a distortion of a single yes-or-no question. Buried in the details of Foster’s results are these additional facts: 66 percent of the same women reported regret, 63 percent guilt, 43 percent anger, and 74 percent sadness. In addition, 39 percent had symptoms of post-traumatic stress. Nineteen percent of these women directly attributed their traumatic reactions to their abortions. In another disconnect, Foster argues it is harmful to deny women late-term abortions. But her own data actually revealed that women who were denied third-trimester procedures did not experience any lasting harm. Instead, 43 percent reported feeling happy about being turned away, 60 percent were happy about their pregnancy, and their overall levels of sadness and guilt were lower than those of women who had abortions. In short, The Turnaway Study is advocacy science at its worst. At a time when the utmost value has been placed on “following the science,” Democrats should stop relying on this nonrandom, biased study design. That they are doing so reveals a stark truth: There is not even a single study, much less a body of studies, demonstrating that abortion is the direct cause of any measurable benefits to women. There are plenty of studies demonstrating a link with physical and mental-health risks, but none that show any lasting measurable benefits, especially for low-income women. Overturning the Hyde amendment will not help women. It will only make it easier to pressure low-income women into unwanted and unsafe abortions.

  • Good Samaritans Step In to Save Asian Woman From Being Shoved on the Train Tracks TWICE in NYC

    Good Samaritans saved an Asian woman from being shoved onto the subway tracks twice in New York last week. The incidents, which involved the same suspect, occurred at the G train station on Metropolitan Avenue after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Several Good Samaritans were present and stopped the attack.

  • Biden is reportedly vetting Cindy McCain for an ambassadorship in Rome

    President Biden is preparing to nominate a slate of ambassadors, and among them will be Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and a key Biden backer in Arizona last year, Politico reports. McCain is being vetted as the U.S. envoy to the United Nations Food Programme in Rome, a "coveted ambassador post in Western Europe in what would be his administration's first Republican appointee to a Senate-confirmed position," Politico says. McCain, 66, has worked on global food scarcity and hunger issues, including collaborating with the World Food Programme in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Georgia. The three presidents before former President Donald Trump all appointed at least one member of the other party to their Cabinet, and Biden has not resumed that tradition. The Arizona Republican Party censured McCain in January, along with former Sen. Jeff Flake (R) and Gov. Doug Ducey (R), for insufficient fealty to Trump. Biden won Arizona in November, becoming the first Democrat to do so since 1996. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the shark7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy1 issue where the Biden administration and Mitch McConnell really see eye to eye

  • Biden administration drops plans for police oversight, citing George Floyd bill

    President Joe Biden's administration is backing away from a campaign pledge to swiftly create a U.S. police oversight commission, a White House aide said, concluding that legislation would better address officers using excessive force. Susan Rice, Biden's domestic policy adviser, said in a statement that the administration believed a commission would not be the "most effective way to deliver on our top priority in this area" right now. That priority is signing a bill that passed the House of Representatives in March, banning officers from using chokeholds and entering suspects' homes without knocking, Rice said in response to questions about progress on police reforms.

  • A female US Army soldier ran a mile in a 96-pound bomb suit in under 11 minutes, setting a world record

    "The helmet's definitely the worst part because if you're leaning forward or backward, it'll take your whole body with you," she said.

  • David Hogg is giving up pillow entrepreneurship and returning to gun-control activism. His company Good Pillow is meant to rival MyPillow.

    David Hogg, an activist and entrepreneur, announced on Twitter that he was permanently stepping away from Good Pillow.

  • Defense presenting 'a stronger case than many even expected' in Chauvin trial: Abrams

    Dan Abrams, Terri Austin and Pierre Thomas weigh in on the Derek Chauvin trial on "This Week."

  • A police officer shot and killed Duante Wright during a traffic stop

    Protests broke out overnight near Minneapolis where tensions are already high as the trial of Derek Chauvin enters its third week.

  • Matrix Star Carrie-Anne Moss Says She Was Offered a 'Grandmother' Role After Her 40th Birthday

    "I went from being a girl to the mother to beyond the mother," Carrie-Anne Moss said

  • How billionaire is using financial muscle for racial equity

    Inspired by the racial justice protests of 2020, Jahm Najafi is ready to shed his normally low profile to make some headlines for his partnerships and philanthropy. In February, Najafi, a billionaire who runs the Phoenix-based investment firm Najafi Cos., joined former NFL star Colin Kaepernick to form a special purpose acquisition company that they hope to merge with a private company that shares their commitment to diversity and equity. Najafi, vice chairman of the Phoenix Suns and a member of the NBA’s Board of Governors, is also getting involved with the NBA Foundation.

  • Virginia police officer fired over pepper-spraying of Army lieutenant

    A Windsor, Virginia, police officer accused of pepper-spraying U.S. Army Lieut. Caron Nazario, a Black and Latino man, during a traffic stop has been fired, authorities announced Sunday night.Driving the news: Virginia's governor has ordered an investigation after video emerged of the incident involving Windsor Police Department officers Daniel Crocker and Joe Gutierrez, which he called "disturbing." Gutierrez has now been fired, the Town of Windsor said late Sunday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "At the conclusion of this investigation, it was determined that Windsor Police Department policy was not followed," the Town of Windsor said in a statement. "This resulted in disciplinary action, and department-wide requirements for additional training were implemented beginning in January and continue up to the present. "Since that time, Officer Gutierrez was also terminated from his employment."For the record: Nazario filed a lawsuit against the officers earlier this month, accusing them of pepper-spraying him and pointing guns at him.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • A new DEA map shows where cartels have influence in the US. Cartel operatives say 'it's bulls---'

    "The members and leaders of the organization are in Mexico, not in the US," a Sinaloa Cartel operative told Insider.

  • Did Kat West's online life play a role in her mysterious death?

    An Alabama wife and mother made money posting adult content online on OnlyFans. Did she pay with her life?

  • Turkey set to again tighten COVID-19 curbs after surge: source

    Turkey's daily coronavirus infection numbers have soared above 50,000 and President Tayyip Erdogan is likely to order a tightening of restrictions this week ahead of the vital tourism season, a senior government official said. Turkey ranks fourth globally in new case numbers, which peaked near 56,000 last week - a five-fold jump from early March, when Erdogan loosened social curbs in what he called a period of "controlled normalisation". Ankara has blamed lax public adherence to rules and virus variants for the surge, and on March 29 it announced weekend lockdowns and closed restaurant dining for Ramadan, the Islamic fasting month that starts on Tuesday.

  • Tiger Global goes super aggressive in India

    Recent roars from an investment firm, credited to put Indian startups on the global map in the past decade and a half, are turning local young firms into unicorns at a pace never seen before in the world’s second largest internet market. Tiger Global has finalized -- or is in late stages of concluding -- more than 25 deals with Indian startups this year. About 10 of those investments have been unveiled so far while the rest, ranging from $10 million dollars to over $100 million, are in the pipeline for the coming weeks and months.

  • Bill Gates Will Have to Wait a While to Block the Sun

    Scientists have postponed the billionaire-backed study of the controversial technology called solar geoengineering.

  • Ukraine says Putin snubs Russian troop build-up talks, Moscow lashes U.S

    KYIV/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ukraine accused the Kremlin on Monday of ignoring its request for talks between the two countries' presidents over a build-up of Russian troops near its border, but Moscow said its soldiers were on its own territory, unlike U.S. forces in the region. Kyiv and Moscow have traded blame over the worsening situation in the eastern Donbass region, where Ukrainian troops have battled Russian-backed forces in a conflict Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014. The West has expressed concern in recent weeks over a huge build-up of Russian forces close to Ukraine's eastern border and in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Kyiv in 2014.

  • Fed chair: As world evolves, 'cyber risk' becomes greater threat

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the chances of another global financial crisis like the one that hit in 2008 is "very, very low." Instead, he told 60 Minutes during an interview that aired Sunday night, "the risk that we keep our eyes on the most now is cyber risk." The economy is "ever changing," Powell explained to correspondent Scott Pelley. "The globalization of the economy and technology have enabled manufacturing to take place all around the world. It's very hard for people in wealthy countries to raise prices or to raise wages. It's hard for workers to raise wages when wages can move overseas. It's just a different economy." When Pelley asked Powell about the chances of the world experiencing "a systemic breakdown like in 2008," the chairman said the prospect of having a "breakdown that looked anything like that, where you had banks making terrible loans and investment decisions and needing and having low levels of liquidity and weak capital positions, and thus needing a government bailout, the chances of that are very, very low. Very low." The world evolves, though, and as such "the risks change as well," Powell said. "And I would say that the risk that we keep our eyes on the most now is cyber risk." The scenarios in this case involve "a large financial institution" losing the ability to "track payments that it's making," Powell said. "Where you would have a part of the financial system come to a halt, or perhaps even a broad part. And so, we spend so much time and energy and money guarding against these things. There are cyber attacks every day on all major institutions now. That's a big part of the threat picture in today's world." More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the shark7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy1 issue where the Biden administration and Mitch McConnell really see eye to eye

  • Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism - TV

    DUBAI (Reuters) -An incident at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday was caused by an act of "nuclear terrorism", the country's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said, according to state TV, adding that Tehran reserves the right to take action against the perpetrators. Israel's Kan public radio cited intelligence sources, whose nationality it did not disclose, as saying that Israel's Mossad spy agency had carried out a cyber attack at the site. Earlier on Sunday, the spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) had said that a problem with the electrical distribution grid of the Natanz site had caused an incident, Iranian media reported.