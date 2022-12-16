Skilled tech workers snapped up despite downturn

3
David Silverberg - Toronto
·5 min read
Jaydeep Vacchani, software developer
Software developer Jaydeep Vacchani has found his skills are in demand

Jaydeep Vacchani, a software developer in Toronto, began to hunt for a new job just as the surge of layoffs in the technology sector spread across the world.

Mr Vacchani found that his expertise in automation and cloud technology was in demand, and in October he had five interviews on the go.

Using cloud technology involves shifting data storage and processing to a third party like Amazon's AWS or Microsoft Azure. Meanwhile automation, in this case, means building software that streamlines labour-intensive work, like processing paperwork.

By November Mr Vacchani had found a "perfect fit" at sherpa°, a remote-only tech firm offering customers a way to secure travel visa documentation online.

"I like to work with a company that is focused on the user experience, especially when it comes to a product I can relate to, since I also had a challenging time trying to get the right visa paperwork when I moved to Canada from India," says Mr Vacchani, who is now a developer at the company's automation team.

He says this wave of heavy layoffs didn't phase him because of the demand for his skills: coding in the Javascript language, and managing the infrastructure for products and data housed in the cloud.

When Alex Gogan, VP of Engineering at sherpa°, seeks qualified candidates for software developer roles, he looks for a "sweet spot of those who enjoy creative and collaborative work, and are really good at it, too."

While the start-up first wanted to grow by hiring generalists in the tech sector, Mr Gogan says today they are seeking specialists who can focus on scaling the company and help others who may need mentoring.

It is a good time to be hiring workers with those kinds of skills.

More than 900 tech companies have laid off 143,500 employees in 2022 alone, according to Layoffs.fyi which has been tracking layoffs in the tech sector since 2020.

The major tech firms have been slimming their workforces since the height of the pandemic.

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, laid off more than 11,000 employees, and in November Amazon began letting go more than 10,000 staffers.

Some experts see these moves as a self-correction from the bloated workforces created during the pandemic, when tech companies such as Amazon and Shopify prospered during months when other businesses suffered.

Margaret O'Mara, author of The Code: Silicon Valley and the Remaking of America.
Tech investors have turned cautious says author Margaret O'Mara

"The money spigot is not flowing at the same rate as it used to be," says Margaret O'Mara, author of The Code: Silicon Valley and the Remaking of America.

"There's been a real softening of external capital resources, like VC (venture capital) funds, that had been propping up companies in Silicon Valley and beyond," she says.

The rise in tech worker layoffs is also indicative of two other trends in this market, according to Lu Zhang, managing director of VC firm Fusion Fund in California. "Companies now feel an urgency to reserve cash, and founders see those high salaries they once offered as not being very cost-efficient."

As for the tech skills in high demand now, in Silicon Valley she sees demand for engineers experienced in artificial intelligence (AI) tech and data science.

Those areas are sought-after because companies are focusing on collecting and processing data, to better organise their business and learn more about their customers.

Stock shot of man at terminal working on computer code
Cutting expensive tech workers is tempting during a downturn

An OECD report echoes Ms Zhang: Job postings for digital roles in the US increased by 24% between 2018 and 2021, led by a 116% increase in adverts for data engineers.

Ms O'Mara sees another set of skillshiring tech companies find desirable: compassion and empathy. "While there has been such a relentless focus on engineering skills, companies want to ensure that there are voices in the room that understand the sociology of the products they produce and the impact they have on various geographies and political systems," she says.

She adds, "With the money engine slowing done, I'd like to see more large, influential companies enter that stage of maturity."

More technology of business:

Craig Freedberg, from UK-based specialist recruitment firm, Robert Half, says businesses will still have a need for tech resources and software development projects.

However, he thinks companies will be reluctant to expand their workforces and will instead turn to temporary tech workers.

"We've seen similar scenarios in other economic downturns and are already beginning to experience this shift in balance," he says.

Road sign in Silicon Valley
Will Silicon Valley remain the preferred destination for skilled tech workers?

What may also shift in the coming months is a ripple effect from the boom in remote work caused by the pandemic.

According to a recent report from Deloitte, most Gen Z (75%) and millennials (76%) would prefer to split home work with office work, or work full-time at home.

Could this erode Silicon Valley's attraction for ambitious software engineers and developers? After all, other cities like Lisbon and Toronto are offering attractive tax breaks in the hope of attracting tech entrepreneurs.

Author Margaret O'Mara does not see a big exodus. "Companies come here for the talent, to recruit the best people, and that's still happening in Silicon Valley," she notes.

But venture capitalist Lu Zhang views it another way. "The new normal will be to rely on the core values within Silicon Valley to help founders get started and create their initial products and learn about market fit, but then to expand outside those borders to leverage talent outside Silicon Valley and remotely hire from other tech hubs."

Recommended Stories

  • San Mateo-based Salesforce rival Freshworks cuts jobs amid restructuring

    The company said that about 90 people were laid off, but that it wasn't part of a companywide job cut.

  • Big Tech Companies Join Linux in Effort to Kill Google Maps

    Some of Google’s biggest rivals are coming together in a kind of rogues gallery with the hopes of creating new open source services to knock Google Maps from its mapping throne.

  • Survived the tech layoffs? Congrats, but you're not out of the woods yet.

    Firms like Meta and Salesforce tell managers to label more of their workers as "low performing" as CEOs gain the upper hand over labor.

  • These 8 Bay Area tech companies eyed as attractive buyout targets

    They all have market caps that have fallen by between 42% and 81% this year but have what's considered to be reliable revenue streams.

  • PhD student solves 2,500-year-old Sanskrit problem

    Rishi Rajpopat, from India, decodes a rule taught by Panini, a master of the ancient language.

  • A dating coach reviewed a 33-year-old's Tinder profile and said he should remove 3 photos and make his bio less crass

    Men's dating coach Blaine Anderson told Tee from the UK how he could capture more women's attention through intentional photos and words.

  • Wall Street may get much worse in 2023 before getting better

    Wall Street's mini-rebound since mid-October has recovered some of the index's sharp losses from the first 10 months of the year. Many analysts expect stocks to end 2023 at least around this range, if not a bit higher, after the Federal Reserve finally stops hiking interest rates in order to get high inflation under control. Consider Morgan Stanley, which says the S&P 500 could drop all the way to a range between 3,000 and 3,300 during the first three months of the new year.

  • Google execs say the company isn't launching a ChatGPT competitor because it has greater 'reputational risk' than startups like OpenAI

    Google's Head of AI Jeff Dean told employees during an all-hands meeting the company has to make decisions "more conservatively than a small startup."

  • A Silicon Valley biotech just showed a simple blood test can detect a hidden and deadly type of cancer. But the results fell short of investors' hopes.

    The results from Guardant Health's trial show that blood-based cancer screenings could work, but not all investors were impressed.

  • Living room ceiling ideas: 11 designs to spark interest from above

    These creative and colorful living room ceiling ideas will take your fifth wall to new heights. Living room ceiling ideas shouldn't be an afterthought. We say this because your living room ceiling offers you a brilliant opportunity to get as creative as your chosen interior design vibe allows.

  • To make cheap EVs work, automakers are replacing decades of know-how with a move from Tesla's playbook

    The race for more electric vehicle batteries has automakers copying a play Tesla's been making for years: Establishing supply in-house.

  • EVs confront the leap to the mass market

    STORY: EVs confront the leap to the mass marketThe past year has been sobering for investors who poured money into electric vehicle startups. As interest rates rose and financial markets gyrated in 2022, shares deflated for many EV makers hoping to copy Tesla's success. Rivian, which had a higher market value than Ford shortly after it went public in 2021, lost more than 70% of its value in the past year. Electric van maker Arrival warned it could run out of cash in less than a year. Shares in China's Xpeng lost more than 80% of their value.The automobile industry is pouring more than $1 trillion into a revolutionary shift from combustion engines to cleaner, safer electric vehicles. Tesla's surge to become the world's most valuable automaker had humbled previously reluctant, established automakers like Toyota and Volkswagen. Starting in 2023, a wave of new electric vehicles from pickup trucks to middle market SUVs and sedans will hit the world's major markets.The challenge for startups and established brands alike is persuading consumers to come along for the ride. In China, EVs make up 21% of the market. In Europe, around 12%. But in the United States, EV market share is only about 6%.Industry analysts predict electric vehicles could account for a third of the North American market, and about 26% of vehicles produced worldwide by 2029.Over the next few years, as many as 74 different electric vehicle models could become available in North America. But the analysts warn fewer than 20% of them are likely to sell at volumes above 50,000 a year. 2023 and beyond could be decisive years for many of the new crop of electric vehicle brands.

  • 'Suspicious death' of Chinese man leads Sydney police to seek identities of 2 men captured on CCTV

    Australian authorities are investigating the “suspicious death” of a Chinese man who was found dead in a fire escape in Sydney’s Central Business District earlier this month. Tao Cheng, 25, was last seen entering FBI Cyber Cafe — a gaming cafe — in the Meriton Retail Precinct on Kent Street at around 9 p.m. on Dec. 4. A cleaner found his body in a stairwell three days later.

  • Colbert Is Split on Poll Showing DeSantis Ahead of Trump: ‘Yay? But Also Maybe Boo?’ (Video)

    A recent Wall Street Journal poll found 52% of respondents prefer the Florida governor for the GOP's 2024 candidate, compared to 38% for the former president

  • India may split planned mega refinery to various sites - sources

    India is considering building several refineries instead of a single mega plant planned with Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), due to challenges in acquiring land, three sources familiar with the matter said. Hurdles in land purchases are one of the key reasons for sluggish infrastructure development in Asia's third-largest economy. Aramco and ADNOC joined a consortium of Indian state-run firms in 2018 to set up a 1.2 million barrels-per-day coastal refinery and petrochemical plant in western Maharashtra, seeking a reliable outlet for their oil.

  • Microsoft to start multi-year rollout of EU data localization offering on January 1

    Microsoft will begin a phased rollout of an expanded data localization offering in the European Union on January 1, it said today. The EU Data Boundary for the Microsoft Cloud, as it's branding the provision for local storage and processing of cloud services' customer data, is intended to respond to a regional rise in demand for digital sovereignty that's been amplified by legal uncertainties over EU-U.S. data flows stemming from the clash between the bloc's data protection rights and U.S. surveillance practices.

  • History shows Powell won’t have to hammer the economy the way Volcker did

    The Fed's task of bringing inflation back down is much easier this time than it was in the late 1970s and early 1980s, writes Alan Blinder

  • Big Tech layoffs: Has Silicon Valley finally 'lost its mojo'?

    The latest wave of tech layoffs are part of Big Tech's makeup, says Silicon Valley historian.

  • Ford Allegedly Interested in Joining F1 With Red Bull

    Ford looks to be interested in joining Formula One in a partnership with the reigning champions Red Bull Racing. The Detroit automaker was most famously involved in Grand Prix racing through its funding and support of the Cosworth DFV engine, the most successful engine in racing history, during the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. It was last involved in F1 with the Jaguar F1 team in the early 2000s, which the automaker then sold to Red Bull in 2005.

  • 1 Warren Buffett Growth Stock Down 62% to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett is known as one of history's most successful value investors. A quick survey of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio he oversees reveals that the investment conglomerate's five largest holdings are Apple, Bank of America, Chevron, Coca-Cola, and American Express. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is an innovative category leader in the cloud-based analytics software space, and its stock trades down roughly 55% across 2022 and 62% from its lifetime high at the time of writing.