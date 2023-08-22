Skilling: Intense heat on the way
WGN's Tom Skilling breaks down all things weather coming to the Chicagoland area over the next seven days! Including a possible record-breaking heat wave. More on the weather:https://wgntv.com/weather/
Following rumors that it was exploring the sale of its weather business as part of a move to streamline operations, IBM says that it's found a buyer for The Weather Company, the weather forecasting and information company it acquired in 2015. Francisco Partners, the private equity firm, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire The Weather Company assets from IBM, the two companies announced today. As a part of the acquisition, Francisco Partners will get The Weather Company's consumer-facing apps, including The Weather Channel mobile, Weather.com, Weather Underground and Storm Radar, plus The Weather Company's enterprise offerings for broadcast, media, aviation, adtech and "data solutions."
TikTok is integrated ads into search results, so you’ll get branded content every time you look for a hashtag, a specific user or anything else. These ads are pulled from sponsored videos hosted on the platform and exist as a way to “further power brand discovery.” Clicking on an ad doesn’t interrupt the search experience, as the feed remains static as you peruse.