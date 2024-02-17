Skillings Jr., Lukosius help Cincinnati hold on to defeat UCF 76-74

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Dan Skillings Jr. had 15 points and eight rebounds, Simas Lukosius made a key layup with 11 seconds left and Cincinnati defeated UCF 76-74 on Saturday.

Cincinnati led by 14 points early in the second half before Central Florida rallied and got within 61-59 on a Jaylin Sellers layup with a little less than five minutes left. Twice Darius Johnson scored to get the Knights within one point, then they tied the score on Johnson's three-point play with 1:54 remaining.

After exchanging baskets, Cincinnati's Aziz Bandaogo made the second of two free throws for a one-point lead with a minute remaining. UCF's turnover on the next possession gave Cincinnati possession with 38 seconds left. Lukosius then made a layup for a three-point lead with 11 seconds remaining.

Skillings missed two free throws with five seconds left and a chance to seal it. Up three, the Bearcats fouled UCF's Marchelus Avery. He made the first free throw, missed the second intentionally and despite gathering the rebound couldn't get off a shot as time expired.

Bandaogo had 13 points and eight rebounds for Cincinnati (16-9, 5-7 Big 12). Lukosius added 12 points.

Johnson had 16 points and Sellers and Shemarri Allen each scored 15 for UCF (13-11, 4-8), which led for just 29 seconds.

Cincinnati made 7 of its first 11 shots and built a 19-9 lead in the first seven minutes. UCF rallied and eventually tied the score at 28 when Allen's layup capped a 15-4 run. The Bearcats countered with four-straight baskets and led 37-30 at halftime.

Cincinnati hosts Oklahoma State on Wednesday. UCF travels to West Virginia on Tuesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball