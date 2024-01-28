Skillings, Newman combine for 40 points, Cincinnati pulls away in last 5 minutes to beat UCF 68-57
Skillings, Newman combine for 40 points, Cincinnati pulls away in last 5 minutes to beat UCF 68-57
Skillings, Newman combine for 40 points, Cincinnati pulls away in last 5 minutes to beat UCF 68-57
LeBron James had 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in 47 minutes. At age 39.
Embiid hasn't faced Nikola Jokic in Denver since 2019.
From Apple AirPods to winter essentials, these are the markdowns we've got our eyes on.
Port Vale has now seen two matches stopped due to a pitch invasion in 13 days.
A sassy season calls for a sassy top — 11,000 rave reviewers can't get enough of it.
The FA Cup produced another memorable moment on Saturday.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
The average Black household could afford just 7% of listings for sale last year. The figure was 10% for Latinos.
Pensions mostly disappeared from the private sector, but worker demand is spurring new solutions.
A warm winter means an early return for wool-munching pests.
Buying a house when interest rates are high requires an understanding of your different mortgage options.
Whether they are rookies or veterans getting a bump in playing time, consider these eight players as pickups with upside.
Celebrities like Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise are also not immune to the effects of deepfake technology.
Here's how an ARM loan works, as homebuyers face the highest rates in decades for fixed-rate mortgages.
The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.
On Friday a court in Moscow extended the pre-trial detention of American journalist Evan Gershkovich by another two months. Here's what else we know about Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan, who are detained in Russia on espionage charges, which the U.S. says are false allegations.
No cable? No worries — you have other options for watching tennis' brightest stars battle in the grand slam final.
The formula is packed with antioxidants that aim to hydrate, smooth and firm your skin.
The MicroKorg 2 is still in the prototype stage, but it already feels like a polished and worthy sequel to one of the most popular synthesizers ever.
The 2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata is officially here, and the many updates previewed by the JDM model are thankfully being carried over into the U.S. spec car.