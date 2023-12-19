Skillpoint to hold pre-apprentice electrical program graduation ceremony

Dec. 18—Skillpoint Alliance Permian Basin, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides fast-paced, no-cost job training in the skilled trades to underserved and under-accessed populations, is holding a graduation ceremony for the organization's final pre-apprentice electrical cohort of 2023. The program begins at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, and will be held at the Skillpoint Alliance Permian Basin Midland College Advanced Technology Center, 3200 W. Cuthbert Ave., Midland.

This four-week, fast-paced class prepares students for work as entry-level electrical apprentices. The course covers electrical safety, hand tools, power tools, and the differences between residential and commercial employment job functions. Participants obtain their OSHA 10 certification during the program and will receive assistance to obtain their Texas Department of Licensing and Registration (TDLR) Electrical Apprentice License.

Key speakers will begin the event by giving their remarks, followed by a short graduation ceremony. Students will then compete in an exhibition of skills, showcasing what they've learned throughout the HVAC technician program. Students and staff members from Skillpoint Alliance Permian Basin will be available for interviews to discuss the need for skilled workers in West Texas.